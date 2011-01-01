It's all about loving people, loving people.
Because sometimes all that is needed is a FreshStart.
Because sometimes all that is needed is a FreshStart.
Fresh Start partners with the community to make shower trailers available. Guests using the showers receive complimentary essentials: a towel, soap, shampoo, a toothbrush, and toothpaste. Female guests are welcomed by a female attendant who ensures they receive their essentials with care.
Each Saturday, our passionate volunteers spring into action to create a genuine impact. We offer our guests meals, worship, fellowship, and refreshing showers. Witness the power of a dedicated team igniting change. Join us and become part of something extraordinary!
Our vibrant community is brimming with eager helpers! We're dedicated to supporting those who serve others. Connect with us in exciting new ways! If you are unable to join us in person, you can still make a difference through a donation. Every contribution counts!
Behind each secure door at Fresh Start, discover a fully equipped space featuring a sink, mirror, trash can, hooks, bench, shower, and shower curtain. Want to freshen up? Swing by and see us!
Learn more about our upcoming events, fundraisers, and more!
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.